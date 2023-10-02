LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s that time of year again! The 5th annual Trunk or Treat celebration in Los Lunas will be kicking off at the end of this month.

Melloy of Los Lunas has added a charitable component to this year’s trunk-or-treat event, asking attendees to make an optional donation to the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico.

Attendees are also asked to register in advance, so they can supply enough candy.

“We love doing this event for our community,” said Pat Melloy with Melloy Auto Group. “The donation is optional; this is a free event, but for those who would like to donate, the funds will support kids with cancer who may not be able to trick or treat or engage in other fun activities.”

Admission is free; registration will be available on Thursday. The event takes place on October 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

