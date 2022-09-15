ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Marathon is back. The Big 5 Sporting Goods Duke City Marathon is New Mexico’s longest-running fitness event and registration is already open.

Race day is October 16 at Civic Plaza and there are race options for everyone. You can register for the marathon, marathon relay, half marathon, 10k run, 10k walk, 5k run and a 5k walk. All ages can register and registration comes with a shirt, finisher medal, race bib, post race festival and refreshments. Also happening is the Duke City Marathon Health Expo on October 15 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Early bird registration ends September 28, but registration for the marathon is open up until the day before the race. Registration can be done online or at select Big 5 stores. To register and for more information visit the Duke City Marathon website or Facebook page.