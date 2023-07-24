ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Parents can now register for before and after-school programs provided by the City of Albuquerque. The programs are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

To register, you can go to the play.cabq.gov website. Before and after-school programs will start on August 7, and registration is open now.

Programs will be available at multigenerational and community centers around the city. The program’s cost is $10 per child for registration plus a weekly fee, which ranges from $15 to $25.

“Our goal is to make sure that every family living in Albuquerque has access to quality out-of-school programming at a price they can afford,” Mayor Tim Keller said in a press release. “Not only do these programs offer a safe space for kids to go, but they’re able to receive homework help, get a snack, play games, and connect with other kids.”

For kids under the age of five, the city also offers low-cost and free early childhood programs. Applications for those early childhood programs are accepted year-round at this link.