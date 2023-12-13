ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Fight for Air Climb is an annual event hosted by the American Lung Association in New Mexico. Participants take on the challenge of mastering heights to raise funds and awareness for lung health.

The 2024 Fight for Air Climb is April 20 at the Albuquerque Fire Training Academy. Participants will climb stairs at the academy in support of lung health and raising awareness and funding for lung health initiatives. Participants will receive a Fight for Air Climb shirt and a complimentary snack and water. At the event the AT&T Firefighter of the Year award will be presented. Spaces are limited so participants are encouraged to register early. For more information and to register, click here.