ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the long-lasting traditions at Isotopes park is the chile pepper race. 2022 featured five racers — Green Chile, Red Chile, taco, Salsa Jar, and Tortilla — and the press box recorded the winner of every race this season. Green Chile brought the heat and reigned supreme over the competition to claim this year’s title.

Full Standings

Green Chile – 25

Red Chile – 18

Salsa Jar – 16

Taco – 11

Tortilla – 1

The Isotopes open their 2023 home schedule on Tuesday, April 4 against Salt Lake.