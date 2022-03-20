ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a record-breaking day for Locker 505 at its annual Recyclothes event. People lined up Saturday to donate their gently used clothing to the program.

Locker 505 works to give kids in need clothing for the school year. Usually, they fill one bin with clothing but this year, they had so many people donate that they had to bring in a second bin.

“As most of us know, there are so much need in our community but on the flip side, there are so many people in Albuquerque who are generous and when we have events like this, it’s just so heartwarming to see the outpouring of support we get from the community for all of our kids,” says Margie Pintzow, president of Locker 505. “It’s just been amazing.”

If you weren’t able to make it out Saturday, donations can still be given to Locker 505 at their location on Constitution or at any Start Bright Cleaners locations across the city.