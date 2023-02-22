NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There have been 880,000 organ transplants nationwide since 1988, according to New Mexico Donor Services. February 14 was national donor day, they say in the last four years, New Mexico has seen the a record number of lives saved through organ donation.

NM Donor Services says a single organ donor can save up to eight lives. Just in 2022, 85 donors led to 203 organ transplants in New Mexico. They say more than 100,000 people are awaiting lifesaving organ transplants nationwide, with 626 New Mexicans waiting. 2022 also saw a record number of hearts being donated in New Mexico; 28 donors gave their hearts to people on the transplant list across the nation.

NM Donor services encourages people to register to become an organ donor. For more information on organ donation, donor stories or to register as a donor, visit the NM Donor Services website.