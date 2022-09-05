RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the top performing running backs in the country plays in New Mexico. Raton senior Cayden Walton ranks 5th in the nation with 818 rushing yards and is tied for the most touchdowns in the nation with 13, according to Maxpreps statistics.

Walton started his senior campaign with a bang, rushing for 354 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 11.1 yards per carry against Eunice in week one. He went on to gain more than 200 yards in each of the next two games, however has remained humble throughout.

“Its a really cool feeling, but I mean I couldn’t do it without my o-linemen, my receivers blocking, and then the trust the coaches have in me,” said Walton. “Honestly I don’t care about all that, I just care about winning and going on to the next weekend, getting prepared for the next week.”

Following Walton’s successful start to the season, he has drawn some attention from colleges, however he is unsure if he want’s this to be his last seaosn playing football. For now, he is devoting all his attention to the Tigers, and wants to bring the blue trophy home to Raton in his final year.

“As a team, we want to make it to the state championship,” he said. “We think we can win out the rest of the season, go 10-0 into the playoffs, and we think we can go to the state championship and win it.”