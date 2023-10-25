LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces Police Department has announced the entrance of its newest employee: Ranger the wellness dog. Ranger is a yellow Labrador Retriever who will spend his time helping with employee mental health, crisis intervention, therapy, and community visits.

Ranger is set to complete his therapy training on Thursday, October 26, and will become the department’s first certified emotional support animal. Aside from his official duties, Ranger will “do his share of cuddling with strangers and wagging his tail,” says the department.

Ranger is 18 months old and is ready to get to work making appearances at community events, visiting those following crises, and most importantly, helping out the Las Cruces Police Department employees.