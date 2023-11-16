ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Founded more than ten years ago at Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa’s Stables Horse Rehabilitation Program has helped and rescued more than 200 horses.

The Tamaya Horse Rehabilitation Program is a nonprofit at The Stables at Tamaya. The organization is hosting the 2023 Tamaya Horseshoes and Heels Gala on November 25 to raise funds and bring awareness to its effort to rescue and rehabilitate unwanted horses in New Mexico.

The gala features a cocktail reception, silent auction, three-course meal, live auction, music and more. The auctions will include things like artwork, jewelry, hotel stays and more. The meal will be provided by Tamaya’s staff.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the gala, click here.