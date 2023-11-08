ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The eighth annual Rails Along the Rio Grande Train Show is coming to Sid Cutter Pilot’s Pavilion at Balloon Fiesta Park on November 11 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and November 12 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The show will feature vendors from seven different states, giving modelers access to trains, cars, supplies and all things modeling. The show will have six model train layouts that gives guests a great viewing experience. The event is fun for people of all ages and will include a free scavenger hunt for kids to participate in. Tickets are $10 for adults, children 12 and under get in free. For more information click here.