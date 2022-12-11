ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gianna and Isla Rahmer are bringing home the gold. The sisters each ran in the Junior Olympic Cross Country National Championships on Saturday, and each won for their respective age division.

“It feels great; it’s the best feeling in the whole wide world, and, I just, I would not want anything more in my life today,” said Gianna, 12U champion.

“It feels like – oh my gosh – amazing to actually get to be a national champion and just treasure this feeling,” Isla, 10U champion, said, “I know now that I have this gift.”