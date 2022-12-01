ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Eight local cross-country runners are set to compete at the National Junior Olympic championships next week. Two of those runners are sisters; both with a shot to win it all.

The Rahmer sisters are an accomplished pair of runners who both have already earned All-American awards. Gianna, 12, and Isla ,10, have been members of the Albuquerque Athletics Track team since 2017, and now they are ready to travel to College Station, Texas with a chance to make some noise on the largest stage.

“This is the biggest meet in the nation for juniors, probably the highest competition that they have here in the United States,” said coach Lucille Brasher.

Both Gianna and Isla are on the older end of their respective age groups, which bodes well for their potential success. Combined, they have six New Mexico cross-country titles and 34 overall wins.

“I think this might be my 4th or 5th time going to nationals, and yeah, this is definitely the year that I think I can maybe podium because I am the oldest in the age group,” Gianna said.

“Me and my mom were talking, and I was just getting really excited, like I can do well, but like the kind of pressure I feel is coming in because there is going to be a lot of people watching, a lot of my family there,” said Isla.

The team is making the trip to Texas on December 10, as the sisters look to become the first cross-country national champions from Albuquerque Athletics Track.