NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The holiday season is upon us and Christmas is right around the corner, celebrity historian Raffi Andonian talks about the history and traditions of Christmas in New Mexico.

One New Mexican Christmas traditions is the lighting of farolitos or luminarias, paper bags filled with sand and a candle, and of course the debate of what to call them. Food is also a big part of the holiday season in New Mexico, including biscochitos, which Andonian says they are unique as recipes for these are usually passed down through generations, you can taste history.