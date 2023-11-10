ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With Veterans Day coming this weekend, celebrity historian Raffi Andonian talks about some special contributions from New Mexico veterans.

The most well-known New Mexico veterans include Navajo Code Talkers. The Navajo Code talkers served the Allied Countries during World War II, transmitting over 800 secret military messages without errors and without ever having their code broken. Andonian mentioned a couple of New Mexico Veterans who were awarded the Medal of Honor; Alejandro Ruiz and Hiroshi Myamura. For more information on Raffi Andonian, click here.