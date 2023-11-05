ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Pets and animal lovers came together at Balloon Fiesta Park on Sunday for the 41st annual Doggie Dash & Dawdle.

It’s the largest party for pets and their owners in New Mexico. Attendees could do a 5K race or a 1-mile walk with their four-legged friends.

There was a doggie carnival where dogs could partake in a pup-cup bar, and there was also a puzzle palace, local food trucks, and “barket place” where guests could buy goodies from local vendors.

The event raised money for Animal Humane of New Mexico.