PumpedNM is a nonprofit organization that supports children with type-one diabetes. They help local New Mexican families by covering the cost of insulin pumps after insurance for children in need.

At PumpedNM, they believe that through insulin pumps, they can improve a child’s well-being and quality of life. PumpedNM is an advocate for the type-one community and believes, that regardless of income, status, or current situation, everyone deserves the right to the best technology.

They have an upcoming summit event on January 27. The JDRF TypeOneNation Summit in Albuquerque is an educational and networking opportunity for all those impacted by type 1 diabetes. For more information visit https://www.pumpednm.org/.