NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Pueblo of Sandia has announced that they will be donating $1 million to the Maui Strong Fund to support recovery efforts in the wake of the Lahaina fires. The Pueblo continues to demonstrate its willingness to help those in need, with the same amount donated to efforts for Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria in 2017.

“We extend our wholehearted support to the people of Maui during this challenging time. Our donation represents our commitment to alleviating suffering and assisting in the restoration of normalcy. Moreover, we are steadfast in our commitment to assist the native Hawaiian Indigenous people, with the goal of providing support and uplifting them during trying circumstances.” Governor Stuart Paisano