RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A public memorial for Santa Fe Police Officer Robert Duran will be held today, Saturday, March 12, at 1:00 p.m. The service will be at the Rio Rancho Events Center and is open to the public. KRQE will be live streaming the service on this page.

Officer Duran, along with retired firefighter Frank Lovato, was killed in a crash following a chase on I-25 on March 2. Jeannine Jaramillo has been charged with murder in the deaths of both Duran and Lovato.