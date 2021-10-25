Public gets sneak peek of new International District library

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city offered a sneak peek of a nearly finished new library, with a nod to the property’s nightclub roots. “Here we put in wood floors to kind of remind people of Caravan East,” said Shelle Sanchez, Arts and Culture Director for the City of Albuquerque. “That was here before, and this is going to be the only community room in a library with wood floors where we can actually teach dance classes.”

The city plans to keep that historic sign for the Caravan East, outside the new library along Central in the International District. Officials say it will be one of the city’s larger libraries, operating seven days a week with programs for all ages.

They say it is expected to fill a big gap in the neighborhood. “So the library is a community gathering space. A teaching space, a learning space, and it’s a place for adults to access tons of resources and information. Having that in the International District, I think, is critical,” Sanchez said.

The site still needs a few finishing touches, but the city expects it to open by the end of the year.