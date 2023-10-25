ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prophets, Pyramids and Paños is an exploratory, immersive opera by Nathan Felix. The experience will be at the National Hispanic Cultural Center on October 28, from 1 – 4 p.m.

The event showcases local talent that comes together to create an experience for attendees. People at the event can walk through the National Hispanic Cultural Center and see different presentations. The whole experience culminates with the premiere of the immersive opera. For more information and to reserve tickets for the event, click here.