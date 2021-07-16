Programs aim to help youth gain work experience

WATCH: Full interview with Agusta Meyers, Communications Director of the Workforce Connection of Central New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Youth Programs provide quality resources for unpaid and paid job opportunities. It also helps youth with tuition assistance for post-secondary education along with training. Agusta Meyers, Communications Director of the Workforce Connection of Central New Mexico, talked more about the program and the importance behind it.

The youth program provides paid and unpaid work experiences in the form of employment, apprenticeships, and internships. It also provides tuition assistance for education and occupational skills training, as well as mentoring opportunities to help youth prepare for and transition to post-secondary education.

The WIOA Youth Program is for eligible participants ages 16-24. Meyers says they also have youth apprenticeship programs. The apprenticeships train youth for occupations within high-demand industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, construction, bio-science, and film.

Youth interested in the program can find more information at www.wccnm.org/youth. They can also call the main New Mexico Workforce Connection office at 505-843-1900.