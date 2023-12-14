ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico has a long history of Native American art and each year it is displayed on the national stage during the New Mexico Bowl, owned and operated by ESPN Events.

While the bowl has undergone many sponsorship changes and hosted a variety of college football teams since 2006, the trophy, a handcrafted game-specific clay pot, has remained the same. “I believe our awards are the most beautiful and unique trophies in college athletics,” said New Mexico Bowl Director Jeff Siembieda.

Since the bowl started, Siembieda has commissioned Marcellus and Elizabeth Medina of the Zia Pueblo to make the bowl trophy. The two learned how to create pottery from their family members. “We feel that we’ve worked really hard to get to this point, and we appreciate the people out there that appreciate our work,” said Elizabeth Medina.

Elizabeth and Marcellus Medina. (Credit: KRQE News 13 Digital Reporter Fallon Fischer)

Marcellus was influenced by his parents, Rafael Medina and Sofia Medina, who were professional artists. He also got inspiration from historical etchings on cliffs that he saw while riding horses in the canyons with his grandfather. Marcellus and Elizabeth married in 1978, and that is when she was taught traditional Zia pottery by Sofia Medina.

Elizabeth Medina typically starts making the pot in September or October, when they get the go-ahead from Siembieda. Once the pot is fired and solidified, Marcellus then begins the painting process, starting with a custom-made basecoat, the New Mexico Bowl logo, the Zia sun symbol, and other symbols. When the two teams playing in the bowl are announced in December, Marcellus then paints a player from each team and their logo on the side. This year, the New Mexico State University Aggies and Fresno State Bulldogs are featured on the trophy.

A New Mexico State University Aggies player and team logo was painted on the side of the 2023 Isleta New Mexico Bowl trophy by Marcellus Medina. (Credit: KRQE Digital Reporter Fallon Fischer) A Fresno State Bulldogs player and team logo was painted on the side of the 2023 Isleta New Mexico Bowl trophy by Marcellus Medina. (Credit: KRQE Digital Reporter Fallon Fischer)

“The symbols represent, like I said earlier, the strength of the power of the teams. It’s not just one team that’s going to win, it’s both. They already both won,” said Marcellus Medina about the symbols on the trophy.”It’s a symbolic design and historical design. It is a symbol of humanity, of who we are. Not only as Native American, the whole community, the whole world, every race.” There are also symbols of offerings, prayers, and good weather included on the trophy Marcellus added.

Marcellus said he wasn’t quite ready to give this year’s trophy as it was special to him. “I wasn’t ready to give him [Jeff Siembieda] this pot. I was going to keep it for myself,” Marcellus said jokingly. “That’s how much I fell in love with this pot. It’s something special. I don’t know what it is.”

After delivering the trophy to Siembieda, it is then taken to All Sports Trophies Inc. in Albuquerque to be mounted on a wooden base.

Like the Medina’s, Kent Mathis, owner and president of All Sports Trophies Inc., and his daughter Heather Fredrickson, the shop’s vice president, work as a team to mount the trophy. Both families have said the process of creating and mounting the trophy has become easier over the years as they have gained more experience. “We still get a little apprehensive to make sure, because it’s such a beautiful pottery, and we want to make sure that it stays mounted,” said Mathis.

Kent Mathis, owner and president of All Sports Trophies, Inc. (Credit: KRQE News 13 Digital Reporter Fallon Fischer)

Fredrickson is the one who is in charge of the mounting and uses a pottery technique called scoring, making grooves or scratches on an object, to join the bottom of the clay pot to the wooden base. A special glue is used to bind the two surfaces together and is left for two to three days to dry

Mathis also believes that this year’s trophy is special: “This one we think is one of the prettiest ones we’ve done. They’re all pretty, don’t get me wrong, but this one just seems a little bit different,” Mathis explained.

Leather shields created by Ralph Aragon of the Zia Pueblo for the 2023 Isleta New Mexico Bowl. (KRQE Digital Reporter Fallon Fischer)

Elizabeth and Marcellus Medina are not the only artists from the Zia Pueblo who helped create a trophy for the bowl game. Artist Ralph Aragon creates the Outstanding Player trophies from traditional leather shields. “I’m proud of Marcellus and Elizabeth and Ralph because of the awards that they’ve created,” said Siembieda.”They’re unbelievable at what they do.

The trophies will be presented after the 2023 Isleta New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at the University Stadium in Albuquerque.