ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens came out Sunday for South Valley Pride Day. There were food trucks, craft vendors, and a parade with more than 60 entries participating.
People say they were happy to celebrate the south valley, especially since the event was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. “This is an amazing event. Next year, you guys need to come. I see a ton of people out here, my whole family, like I said, is here supporting the south valley and I’m just very honored to be here,” Rosella Erin Chisolm, owner of Chisolm Trail RV, said.
Outstanding citizens in the area for 2020 and 2022 were also honored for the amazing work they do in the community. Citizens also helped with a new mural for the commission chambers at Bernalillo County’s Alvarado
Square.