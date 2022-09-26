ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volcano Vista hosted their preseason wrestling clinic on Saturday morning. Prestigious wrestling coach Brian Snyder made a visit to the Hawks wrestling room, and was a featured guest at the clinic.

Snyder has been in the coaching ranks for nearly two decades, spending time at Nebraska, Arizona State and Harvard. He has also coached James Green and Jordan Burroughs, who have made five world teams together.

“[The kids] light up like a Christmas tree when they see a talent like that come to New Mexico,” said Volcano Vista coach Ahren Griego. “It’s very rare that we get anybody of that caliber to come down here. One, because of the demographics, but two because Wrestling is still a very growing sport here.”

“These clinics are great because you get to add something to your arsenal,” Snyder said. “The goal is never for them to get everything that I show them, but just a few things to take away with them.”

Volcano Vista finished 5th in the 2022 state wrestling championships. The first official day of the 2022-23 season starts on October 31.