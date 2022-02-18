ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four Bernalillo County Community Centers are hosting fun camps for kids this Presidents’ Day. On Monday, February 21, the Paradise Hills, Westside, Mountain View, and Los Padillas community centers are hosting a one-day camp for kids in kindergarten through 8th grade from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Story continues below
- COVID: Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham lifts New Mexico mask mandate
- Entertainment: Albuquerque dancer performs during Super Bowl halftime show
- Weird: Can’t find Rice Krispies on store shelves? Here’s why
- Crime: Lapel video shows moments NM Lawmaker arrested for DWI
It costs $12 per child. Officials say kids will need to bring their own lunch and snacks.