ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four Bernalillo County Community Centers are hosting fun camps for kids this Presidents’ Day. On Monday, February 21, the Paradise Hills, Westside, Mountain View, and Los Padillas community centers are hosting a one-day camp for kids in kindergarten through 8th grade from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

It costs $12 per child. Officials say kids will need to bring their own lunch and snacks.