NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Presbyterian Healthcare Foundation is hosting its 40th annual “Daffodil Days” fundraiser this Friday, Mar. 17. Pop-up shops will sell daffodils at the event, and funds from the sales will support the Presbyterian Robert Wertheim Hospice House.

Presbyterian says the Wertheim House “is a dedicated hospice care facility designed as a place where patients and families can receive home-like hospice care in the last days or weeks of life.” Presbyterian Healthcare Foundation plans to fund $500,000 annually to support the facility’s operating costs.

Pop-up shops will be located in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, and Santa Fe; 110,000 daffodils will be prepared and sold by more than 200 volunteers. According to Presbyterian, “Daffodil Days” made more than $193,000 last year.

Daffodil Pricing

$8 – bunch of 10 daffodils

$20 – small arrangement of daffodils, baby’s breath, greens, twine, and a vase

$35 – large arrangement of daffodils, baby’s breath, greens, twine, and a vase

Pop-up shop locations can be found on Presbyterian’s website, phs.org/daffodildays. Donations can also be made toward the cause online.