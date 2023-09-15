RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A power issue at Rio Rancho High School has impacted its homecoming festivities. The district said Friday night’s homecoming game against Hobbs will now be played at Cleveland High School’s stadium. Attendance will be free but concessions will not be sold. If you bought a ticket, it can be used at another game.

Other homecoming activities like the dance, coronation ceremony, and hall of fame induction will be postponed. The district told News 13 that some fuses on the main electrical box blew out and to fix it, crews need to examine the entire system.