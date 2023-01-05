NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Por Vida Tattoo is inviting the community to attend their “New Year, New Me Market.” The event will feature vendors, food trucks, music and more.

Por Vida Tattoo is located at 500 4th St. The New Year, New Me Market will be at Por Vida Tattoo on Friday, January 6, from 4 – 8 p.m. Most of the vendors will focus on the theme of healthy living, but vendors of all kinds will be there. Any other vendors are free to attend as long as they have their own equipment to set up at the event. The market is free to attend and Por Vida will be tattooing during the event. For more information visit Por Vida Tattoo website.