ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM wants to thank the linemen who work to provide power to our communities every day. Tuesday, Apr. 18, is National Lineman Appreciation Day.

Linemen from PNM work, even in severe weather, to repair power lines and restore power throughout New Mexico. To thank them for their efforts, customers are encouraged to fill out a thank you note for PNM crews at pnm.com. The website will be live through Apr. 30.

“I’m extremely proud of the work our linemen do every day,” says Chairperson and CEO for PNM Pat Vincent-Collawn. “They work hard, and in tough situations, to make sure our communities have power. Also, they don’t always get the ‘Thank you’ that they deserve, so I’m excited to see the support and kind words they get from our community through our Lineman Website.”