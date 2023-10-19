ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is hosting a free assistance fair to help Albuquerque residents pay their electricity bills. The Albuquerque Community Assistance Fair will be on Saturday, October 21, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The fair will be held at Albuquerque High School on Odelia Road. Attendees are asked to bring the following:

A PNM bill

Proof of household income

IDs for everyone in the home

*Attendees must have a past-due PNM bill

The fair will also offer assistance for gas bills, with the New Mexico Gas Company, and water bills, with the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority. On top of that, there will be free food, clothing, flu shots, job training, and more at the assistance fair.