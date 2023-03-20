LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is looking to help customers pay their overdue electricity bills on Friday, March 24. The event is free and will be held at the Los Lunas Transportation Center.

The event will be Friday, March 24 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 101 Courthouse Road, Los Lunas, NM 87031. To be eligible for financial assistance, you must fall within these income guidelines:

Household Size Max Monthly Income 1 $1,669 2 $2,289 3 $2,879 4 $3,469 5 $4,059 6 $4,649 7 $5,239

Individuals are asked to bring proof of household income or proof of enrollment in the state’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Also bring identification for all people in your home and your past-due PNM bill.

Assistance of up to $370 is available, according to PNM. If you can’t make the event, you can apply for assistance online at pnm.com.