NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Wednesday, May 17, PNM will donate 40 tablets to support children on New Mexico Pueblo land. The tablet computers will be donated to the Pueblo of Isleta Department of Education.

The tablets will be given at the Isleta Public Library at 950 Moon Light Drive in southwest Albuquerque at 2 p.m. PNM is the largest energy provider in New Mexico, servicing around 550,000 customers throughout New Mexico.