NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With the days of high heat this summer, many New Mexicans are seeing a rise in their electricity bills. The Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) is trying to combat the financial stress caused by this by offering a new PNM Summer Heat Bill Help Fund.

A quarter of a million dollars has been allocated to the fund, which assists income-qualified customers with up to $200 toward the payment of their electric bills. Applications for this assistance are being accepted until September 30. To learn more about applying and the program, click here.

PNM has also provided tips on how to lower your electric bill:

Raise your thermostat – for every degree higher you can save one to two percent on your energy bill while staying comfortable.

Turn your ceiling fan counterclockwise to push cool air into your most used spaces.

Close your blinds to avoid the sun’s rays at the hottest hours of the day.

Avoid using your dishwasher, washer, and dryer in the late afternoon/every evening because that draws more heat inside your home.

Grill outside if you can; indoor cooking appliances add even more heat to your house.

PNM offers free home energy checkups both in person and online. To schedule a session to learn how to save more energy and lower bills, click here.

Along with the above options, PNM offers budget billing and more time to pay. With budget billing, seasonal highs and lows are balanced, making each month’s balance more even and predictable. With more time to pay, extensions can be requested, giving customers more time to make certain payments.