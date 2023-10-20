ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just a few weeks ago, New Mexico United only had a seven percent chance of making the USL Championship playoffs. Now, the black and yellow is set to embark on the postseason.

The upcoming run in the playoffs comes after three consecutive wins, including a win-and-in victory in the regular season finale last week. Now, the 8th and bottom-seeded United will travel to top-ranked Sacramento Republic FC. It is a team that New Mexico beat 3-nil in their last matchup, and United is riding the most momentum it has seen all year.

“There should be a level of psychological confidence there that allows us to feel like we can play with anybody, especially after these games we just played,” said New Mexico head coach Eric Quill. “So, I am really looking forward to the opportunity we get and I know that they are going to make the most of it.”

“That has to be same mentality and attitude going into the game on Sacramento on Saturday,” forward Greg Hurst said.

Sacramento, the top-ranked team in the Western Conference and second-ranked team in the entire league, also enters the playoffs on a three-match win streak. While the two clubs are equal on goals scored this season (51), Republic ranks at the top of the league in goals conceded (26) compared to United (49). Sacramento is considered one of the top defenses in the league and is one of only two teams to give up less than one goal per match on average.

Saturday’s match in Sacramento kicks off at 8 p.m. MT. It will be broadcast on ESPN+.