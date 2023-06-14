ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM women’s basketball team is in the gym for summer workouts and it’s a dream come true for one of the Lobos’ newest recruits. Incoming freshman Gianna McManaman has deep ties to the state and is thrilled to finally don the cherry and silver.

While McManaman is from Chapel Hill, NC, her mother is originally from New Mexico and her grandparents currently live in the state. She would routinely come to Albuquerque during the holidays and tickets to a Lobo basketball game were often a Christmas gift. From then on, she envisioned herself suiting up for the Lobos and began speaking to the coaching staff when she was 13.

“It was definitely like my top goal,” said McManaman. “I was, like, I want to play here.”

The 5-7 point guard was a member of a state championship team in North Carolina in 2022 where she averaged 12 points, five assists and four rebounds per game, while also shooting 43% from beyond the arc. She’s ready to bring that fire into the Pit come the fall.

“I want to create,” she said. “I want to create for people, be a great teammate, get some stops, you know, just play a good game. One day I hope to become a leader.”