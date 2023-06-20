TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A planned water outage will take place in Truth or Consequences on Thursday, June 22, while crews work to relocate a fire hydrant. From 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., the water will be shut off along a portion of North Date Street, affecting the following businesses:

Lakeway Shopping Center

Organtica Truth or Consequences

Subway

World Finance

Dollar General

Gila National Forest Black Range District Office

Metro by T-Mobile

Trush Smoke Shop & Vape

Sierra County Government Building

To prepare for the outage, fill tubs with water and use the water to refill toilet tanks, wash hands, and water pets. Fill containers with water for drinking and cooking.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation asks that taps are kept closed until the water is back on. Once the water is turned on again, residents are advised to run the faucets for 5-10 minutes to get rid of cloudy water.