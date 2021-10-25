Pink Warrior House offers supportive community to those battling breast cancer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Providing a community that supports individuals battling breast cancer along with their caregivers, the Pink Warrior House Foundation offers support groups, art therapy, yoga, meditation, mindfulness classes, and much more.

All services are available at no cost to anyone affected by breast cancer. The founder of the Pink Warrior House Foundation Allison Hendricks-Smith and Macy’s personal stylist Dara Romero discuss the organization and what Macy’s is doing to provide support.

Starting this weekend the community can join Macy’s to Party for Pink Warrior House. Attendees will have the opportunity to get fitted for bras, learn about the latest beauty and fashion trends, purchase raffle tickets for a gift pack valued at $800, and access friends and family discount.

The event begins Thursday, Oct. 28 for survivors only but the party will continue Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for the entire community. Registration is required for the event.

For more information, visit pinkwarriorhouse.org or schedule your appointment with Dara online at macys.com/personalstylist.