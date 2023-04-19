SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 4,223 square-foot home nestled in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains is on the market for $1,970,000. The custom-built, four-bedroom, and five-bath home sits on 78 acres southeast of Santa Fe.

Sangre de Cristo Mountain Home near Santa Fe | Courtesy of Gary Bobolsky with Sotheby’s International Realty

This home features a traditional Pueblo design with hand-plastered walls and antique Seret wood detailing. It has a separate owners’ suite with views of the mountain’s evergreens. An antler chandelier accentuates the high ceiling of the great room and a “resort-like” stone-encompassed fireplace adds warmth to the space.

According to the listing, the architecture of the home sits “in perfect harmony with nature.” An on-property stream and abundant wildlife bring the forest scenery to the forefront of the property. The home also comes equipt with solar panels to provide energy-efficient heating.

Gary Bobolsky with Sotheby’s International Realty has the full listing here.