RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – A 4,860-square-foot home is currently on the market in Ruidoso and is listed for $1,325,000. The house offers panoramic desert views from its sprawling deck and many windows.

Ruidoso home listing | Courtesy of Ed Swain Photography & Lisa Hebenstreit Realty

The home sits on a little over three-quarters of an acre and was built in 1984. It has five beds and four and a half baths with custom woodworking throughout the entire home. The home also features various New Mexican touches throughout along with gorgeous red tiling.

Highlights of the listing include a heated and cooled garage, and a separate entry – perfect for a rental setup. The New Mexico-style home overlooks the Sierra Blanca mountains and the valley of Ruidoso below.

Lisa Hebenstreit Realty, LLC, has the full listing here.