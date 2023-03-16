NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Looking for a saloon? The historic Legal Tender Saloon & Eatery in Lamy, New Mexico is on the market for $1,750,000. The establishment has been around since the late 1800s and overlooks the Mission Revival-style depot that was built by the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railway in 1909.

The historic Legal Tender Saloon & Eatery in Lamy, New Mexico is on the market for $1,750,000. Courtesy of Gary Bobolsky Real Estate Associate in Santa Fe New Mexico

The 7,331-square-foot property has four formal dining areas, a bar room that has the original 1884 Brunswick oak bar, four bathrooms (men’s and women’s), an office, and one fireplace. The commercial kitchen is also large with prep areas, freezers, commercial-grade sinks, and wine storage among other things.

The owner refurbished the property with drawings for a possible RV park behind the saloon, as well as drawings to reconstruct the infamous El Ortiz Hotel, according to the listing.

“This is a great opportunity to continue the tradition of fine dining in one of Santa Fe County’s most legendary destination properties,” the listing states.

The Gary Bobolsky of Sotheby’s Int. Re/Washington has the full listing here.