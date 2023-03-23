ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Looking for a private resort-type home? A Tuscan villa-style home is on the market in Albuquerque for $2,650,000. The 7,151-square-foot home was built in 2005 and includes four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a pool.

Tuscan villa in Albuquerque. Courtesy of John M Lopez with Coldwell Banker Legacy

The luxury home is located near St. Pius X High School and is a “stone’s throw from the Rio Grande.” Spanish/Meditteranean design includes marble floors, mosaic tile, and wood beam ceilings, among other amenities.

The pool, at the heart of the house, also offers the option for a night swim with custom lighting. Along with the lighting, there is a stone waterfall, a wraparound balcony, and a terrace to enjoy.

According to the listing, this house has enough space to entertain the whole neighborhood. It also has multiple covered lounges and dining spaces, a workout room, a media and game room, spa bathrooms, and a “hobbyist’s dream garage.”

John M Lopez with Coldwell Banker Legacy has the full listing here.