A hacienda-style home is on the market in Lamy, New Mexico for $1,725,000. Courtesy of Gary Bobolsky Real Estate Associate in Santa Fe New Mexico.

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Looking for a historical home? A hacienda-style home is on the market in Lamy, New Mexico for $1,725,000. The home was built in 1780 and includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms. There is a main house and a detached casita.

A hacienda-style home is on the market in Lamy, New Mexico for $1,725,000. Courtesy of Gary Bobolsky Real Estate Associate in Santa Fe New Mexico.

A hacienda-style home is on the market in Lamy, New Mexico for $1,725,000. Courtesy of Gary Bobolsky Real Estate Associate in Santa Fe New Mexico.

A hacienda-style home is on the market in Lamy, New Mexico for $1,725,000. Courtesy of Gary Bobolsky Real Estate Associate in Santa Fe New Mexico.

A hacienda-style home is on the market in Lamy, New Mexico for $1,725,000. Courtesy of Gary Bobolsky Real Estate Associate in Santa Fe New Mexico.

A hacienda-style home is on the market in Lamy, New Mexico for $1,725,000. Courtesy of Gary Bobolsky Real Estate Associate in Santa Fe New Mexico.

A hacienda-style home is on the market in Lamy, New Mexico for $1,725,000. Courtesy of Gary Bobolsky Real Estate Associate in Santa Fe New Mexico.

A hacienda-style home is on the market in Lamy, New Mexico for $1,725,000. Courtesy of Gary Bobolsky Real Estate Associate in Santa Fe New Mexico.

A hacienda-style home is on the market in Lamy, New Mexico for $1,725,000. Courtesy of Gary Bobolsky Real Estate Associate in Santa Fe New Mexico.

A hacienda-style home is on the market in Lamy, New Mexico for $1,725,000. Courtesy of Gary Bobolsky Real Estate Associate in Santa Fe New Mexico.

A hacienda-style home is on the market in Lamy, New Mexico for $1,725,000. Courtesy of Gary Bobolsky Real Estate Associate in Santa Fe New Mexico.

A hacienda-style home is on the market in Lamy, New Mexico for $1,725,000. Courtesy of Gary Bobolsky Real Estate Associate in Santa Fe New Mexico.

A hacienda-style home is on the market in Lamy, New Mexico for $1,725,000. Courtesy of Gary Bobolsky Real Estate Associate in Santa Fe New Mexico.

A hacienda-style home is on the market in Lamy, New Mexico for $1,725,000. Courtesy of Gary Bobolsky Real Estate Associate in Santa Fe New Mexico.

A hacienda-style home is on the market in Lamy, New Mexico for $1,725,000. Courtesy of Gary Bobolsky Real Estate Associate in Santa Fe New Mexico.

A hacienda-style home is on the market in Lamy, New Mexico for $1,725,000. Courtesy of Gary Bobolsky Real Estate Associate in Santa Fe New Mexico.

A hacienda-style home is on the market in Lamy, New Mexico for $1,725,000. Courtesy of Gary Bobolsky Real Estate Associate in Santa Fe New Mexico.

A hacienda-style home is on the market in Lamy, New Mexico for $1,725,000. Courtesy of Gary Bobolsky Real Estate Associate in Santa Fe New Mexico.

A hacienda-style home is on the market in Lamy, New Mexico for $1,725,000. Courtesy of Gary Bobolsky Real Estate Associate in Santa Fe New Mexico.

A hacienda-style home is on the market in Lamy, New Mexico for $1,725,000. Courtesy of Gary Bobolsky Real Estate Associate in Santa Fe New Mexico.

A hacienda-style home is on the market in Lamy, New Mexico for $1,725,000. Courtesy of Gary Bobolsky Real Estate Associate in Santa Fe New Mexico.

A hacienda-style home is on the market in Lamy, New Mexico for $1,725,000. Courtesy of Gary Bobolsky Real Estate Associate in Santa Fe New Mexico.

A hacienda-style home is on the market in Lamy, New Mexico for $1,725,000. Courtesy of Gary Bobolsky Real Estate Associate in Santa Fe New Mexico.

A hacienda-style home is on the market in Lamy, New Mexico for $1,725,000. Courtesy of Gary Bobolsky Real Estate Associate in Santa Fe New Mexico.

A hacienda-style home is on the market in Lamy, New Mexico for $1,725,000. Courtesy of Gary Bobolsky Real Estate Associate in Santa Fe New Mexico.

The historic property has been restored to modern functionality while still maintaining artistic craftsmanship. The 5,607-square-foot main house is made up of frame/adobe/double adobe and stone construction. It includes three bedrooms, four bathrooms, two offices, five fireplaces, and custom plaster-lined art walls with bancos. Some of the features within include handprinted tile flooring, custom authentic doors, and vigas.

There is also an insulated art studio in the main home.

The 1,360-square-foot casita has one bedroom, one full bath, a kiva fireplace, a full kitchen, and a private courtyard.

The authentic New Mexico home also has great views of the Galisteo valley and bosque, according to the listing. Gary Bobolsky of Sotheby’s Int. Re/Washington has the full listing here.