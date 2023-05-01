ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 10,244-square-foot home is currently listed in northeast Albuquerque for $4.4 million. The house sits on 2.13 acres and is “perfectly situated to soak in the mountain views.”

Home in northeast Albuquerque | Courtesy of Trung Duc Doan & Associate of Equity New Mexico Real Estate

Complete with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, the home is plenty spacious for a family. Noticeable highlights of the listing include a sauna in the owner’s suite, an outdoor kitchen, an upstairs wet bar, a gym, and a full children’s playroom.

The home also features a hot tub and pool – outfitted with a slide, a home office, walk-in closets, and balconies overlooking Albuquerque. According to the listing, it is in the perfect spot to see the Balloon Fiesta and city lights.

Trung Duc Doan, a specialist in luxury real estate with Equity New Mexico Real Estate, has the full listing here. For a virtual tour of the property, click here.