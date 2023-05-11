ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Phase two of the Westgate Community Center expansion began Thursday afternoon, May 11, with a groundbreaking ceremony. The 35,000-square-foot community center originally opened in late 2021.

The new phase of construction will include a splash pad outside, along with multi-use classrooms. The third phase of construction will include a gymnasium with a full basketball court.

“With the child development programs we are adding, I just want to say this is really important because they’re five-star accredited programs. That means we can meet the top credentialing standards when your children come to our programs. We’re doing everything we can so they’re ready to jump into the next step in kindergarten,” says Carol Pierce, Director of Family and Community Services.