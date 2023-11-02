ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One will be fighting for a world title, while the other will make his return to the ring for the first time in over two years. Brothers Abraham and Aaron Perez will be among those on Saturday’s “Noche de Campeones” boxing card at Tingley Coliseum.

Abraham “Hammer” Perez has his first shot at a world title, as he will take on Mexico’s Luis Villa Padilla for the vacant IBA flyweight championship. Currently 8-0 to start his career, Abraham will now face a fighter that already has 15 wins.

“It hasn’t really hit me just yet, like the fact that I am fighting for a World Title,” said Abraham. “The thing that does get me is, okay well I am fighting another opponent and he is just as good as the last opponent. I know he is very durable and I know he has been televised a couple of times on Top Rank, with big promoters like that, but he is just another man with arms and legs.”

The elder Perez brother, Aaron, will also fight for a title, as he will square off against Clovis, NM native, Rafael Reyes for the New Mexico state flyweight title. Aaron, 10-1, is lacing up the gloves for the first time in over two years after suffering his first professional defeat.

“I missed it during the time off, it was just, you know it killed me,” Aaron said. “So, to get back in and start training, working my way back up to competition level, it’s been good. I think my experience is going to get me to win. I think once I go in and feel this guy out, that I will be able to make the fight go my way.”

Saturday’s fight card is slated to have nine bouts beginning at 5:30 p.m.