ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Last year, Menaul beat Pecos 70-63 in the boys 2A state championship game. They met again in the postseason on Friday, this time for the right to play in the title game. In the rematch of Panthers, it was the ones wearing green and gold coming out on top 75-60.

Top ranked Pecos was able to take a lead a few minutes into the first quarter and lead the charge the rest of the way. They were able to take advantage of 29 Menaul turnovers and convert them to 28 points. Led by Jodaiah Padilla with 30 points, Pecos had three players with double-digit performances including with Malik Barrens (13) and Aidan Holton (13).

Pecos is now set top return to the title game against ATC on Saturday at 8 am.