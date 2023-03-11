ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was an 8 am tipoff but there was no lack of energy in the boys class 2A state championship between Pecos and ATC. The Panthers looked to avenge their defeat in the title game game year, and pulled off a 52-49 win for the 5th in school history.

After trailing by 11 at half, Pecos dominated the 3rd quarter and outscored the Phoenix 18-4. The game went on to have five lead changes and seven ties, but the Panthers were able to outlast the Phoenix thanks to their fast pace and contributions from players like Jodaiah Padilla and Zachary Fox.