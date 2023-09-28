ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Paws and Stripes seeks to provide animal-assisted therapy and mental health services to veterans and their loved ones. One of the main goals is to help veterans get out of isolation.

Paws and Stripes also offers other mental health services to veterans even if they don’t adopt a dog. All services are free of cost. Paws and Stripes is beginning its fall fundraiser, Paws Portraits, staring Monday, October, 2. Through this fundraiser, people make a donation and then send in a picture their pet. Volunteer artists will then draw a picture of the pet and send it back.

