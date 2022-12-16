(KRQE) — KRQE is taking a moment to remember an incredible journalist, colleague, and dear friend who passed away this week.

Paul Burt started at KRQE as a photojournalist in November 1987. However, he wore many hats within our newsroom, and he eventually became an assignment manager.

Paul worked with many generations of reporters, anchors, editors, photographers, and producers and was the heart and soul of our newsroom.

While he will be missed by all of us at KRQE, we are grateful for the many happy memories and moments we got to share with Paul and will continue to do the work he loved so much.